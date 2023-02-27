INDIA

Erode East by-polls: ‘I will win by 25,000 votes,’ says AIADMK’s K.S. Thenarasu

The AIADMK candidate for the Erode East by-polls, K.S. Thenarasu said that he would win the polls by a margin of 25,000 votes. He was speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Karungalpalayam.

He also said that AIADMK has raised a complaint to the Election Commission on the substandard ballot ink used in the polls. Meanwhile, police pacified angry supporters of DMK and AIAMDK at Periyar Nagar.

Returning officer to the Erode East by-polls and Erode Corporation Commissioner, R. Sivakumar while speaking to media persons said: “Elections are proceeding smoothly and we are monitoring everything from our office.”

20230227-110004

