The AIADMK is likely to announce on Wednesday its candidate for the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly scheduled to be held on February 27, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The by-election to the Erode East constituency was necessitated after the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa, passed away on January 4.

His father and senior leader of the Congress party, EVKS Elangovan, is the candidate for the Congress-DMK alliance.

The last date of filing nominations is February 8 and the counting will be held on March 2.

AIADMK leader and former minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday said that there was no confusion in the party over the name of the candidate, adding that the ‘good news’ (name of the party nominee) would be announced on Wednesday.

He also said that the party election committee office will also be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Sengottaiyan, who is in charge of the by-election for the AIADMK, told media persons on Tuesday that the party was not worried about the allegations of the DMK that accused his party of distributing cash for purchasing votes.

He said that many voters of East Erode have migrated to other constituencies and that the names of several deceased people figure in the list of voters.

He said that the AIADMK would be sending a letter to the Election Commission of Tamil Nadu regarding these issues in a few days’ time.

