INDIALIFESTYLE

Erode East bypoll: AIADMK likely to announce candidate on Feb 1

NewsWire
0
0

The AIADMK is likely to announce on Wednesday its candidate for the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly scheduled to be held on February 27, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The by-election to the Erode East constituency was necessitated after the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa, passed away on January 4.

His father and senior leader of the Congress party, EVKS Elangovan, is the candidate for the Congress-DMK alliance.

The last date of filing nominations is February 8 and the counting will be held on March 2.

AIADMK leader and former minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday said that there was no confusion in the party over the name of the candidate, adding that the ‘good news’ (name of the party nominee) would be announced on Wednesday.

He also said that the party election committee office will also be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Sengottaiyan, who is in charge of the by-election for the AIADMK, told media persons on Tuesday that the party was not worried about the allegations of the DMK that accused his party of distributing cash for purchasing votes.

He said that many voters of East Erode have migrated to other constituencies and that the names of several deceased people figure in the list of voters.

He said that the AIADMK would be sending a letter to the Election Commission of Tamil Nadu regarding these issues in a few days’ time.

20230131-194403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda discusses assembly polls preparations with senior Union ministers

    K’taka BJP MLC slams his party for ‘inaction’ against rape-accused Lingayat...

    Covid active cases dip to 40K in Karnataka, with 92 deaths

    Yediyurappa unveils 56-bed ICU in B’luru hospital for Covid care