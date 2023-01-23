INDIA

Erode East bypoll: Congress’ Elangovan seeks support of Kamal Haasan, VCK

NewsWire
0
0

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate for the Erode East bypolls and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Monday thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for supporting his candidature, and said that he would be seeking support of MNM founder leader and South Indian megastar Kamal Haasan.

Elangovan, a former Union Minister and a former state unit President, said that he was confident of winning the seat.

The by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the passing away of sitting MLA E. Thirumahan Everra, the son of Elangovan. While Elangovan was pushing for the candidature of his younger son Sanjay Sampath, but the party high command was keen that he himself contest the elections.

Meanwhile, Elangovan met VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan to seek his support. VCK is also a part of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

“I extend my wholehearted support to E.V.K.S. Elangovan and will start campaigning in the constituency for his victory,” Thirumavalavan told media persons.

The VCK leader said that the by-poll was an opportunity to drive away “Satanic” forces and said that the by-election victory will make sure that Tamil Nadu was the land of Periyar.

He also said that the victory in Erode would be a foundation for the victory of a national-level effort being put up by Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The VCK leader said that the AIADMK was supporting BJP’s growth in its support base and added that as far as Erode East seat was concerned, there was no opposition to the Congress.

20230123-163008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Criminalising marital rape will end the institution of marriage: BJP MP...

    Cuban Olympians Yoandri Betanzos, Anier Garcia join Inspire Institute of Sport...

    ‘Politics of hate to hide failures’: KCR hits out at Centre

    Goa has lost Assembly records from 1963 to 2000: Sawant