The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate for the Erode East bypolls and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Monday thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for supporting his candidature, and said that he would be seeking support of MNM founder leader and South Indian megastar Kamal Haasan.

Elangovan, a former Union Minister and a former state unit President, said that he was confident of winning the seat.

The by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the passing away of sitting MLA E. Thirumahan Everra, the son of Elangovan. While Elangovan was pushing for the candidature of his younger son Sanjay Sampath, but the party high command was keen that he himself contest the elections.

Meanwhile, Elangovan met VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan to seek his support. VCK is also a part of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

“I extend my wholehearted support to E.V.K.S. Elangovan and will start campaigning in the constituency for his victory,” Thirumavalavan told media persons.

The VCK leader said that the by-poll was an opportunity to drive away “Satanic” forces and said that the by-election victory will make sure that Tamil Nadu was the land of Periyar.

He also said that the victory in Erode would be a foundation for the victory of a national-level effort being put up by Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The VCK leader said that the AIADMK was supporting BJP’s growth in its support base and added that as far as Erode East seat was concerned, there was no opposition to the Congress.

