Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S Elangovan in Thursday won the Erode East by-election with a huge margin of 66,575 votes, over his nearest rival, K.S. Thenarasu of the AIADMK.

The Congress leader, who was the candidate of ruling DMK-led front garnered 1,10,556 votes while Thenarasu got 43,981 votes. The NTK candidate, Megna Navaeenthan collected 7,984 votes while the DMDK candidate, S. Anand received 1,115 votes.

The Congress leader had emerged a clear winner from the first round onwards and the only solace for the AIADMK candidate was that he could safeguard his deposit.

The Erode East bypoll results will give a major positive thrust for DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who was leading the election campaign.

Elangovan, after getting elected, told media persons that he owe the victory to the Chief Minister and the public welfare measures taken by the DMK government in the state.

State Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri told media persons that the victory is a people’s win and the welfare policies of the DMK government has led to the victory of the Congress candidate. He also said that the victory is for the secular mind of the state of Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, BJP President K. Annamalai said: “I bow my head and accept the verdict of the people in the Erode East by-polls. 2024 Lok Sabha polls are for the BJP, not bypolls.”

The Erode East by-polls was necessitated by the sudden passing away of sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa due to a cardiac arrest on January 4. Elangovan is the father of Everaa and said that his priority will be to complete the unfinished work of his son in the constituency.

20230302-185005