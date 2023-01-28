INDIA

Erode East bypoll heats up with Elangovan set to file nomination on Feb 3

NewsWire
0
0

The February 27 bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, which has been necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa earlier this month, is heating up with Congress nominee and former Union minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan all set to file his nomination on February 3.

Elangovan is the father of the deceased Congress MLA, Thirumahan Everaa. Elangovan has already stated that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s popularity will be a major factor that help him sail through in the elections.

The AIADMK has already announced that the party would be contesting the polls against the DMK front candidate, Elangovan. The party will announce its candidate in a couple of days, with former MLA and party leader Thenarasu being the front-runner.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Congress candidate Thirumahan Everaa had defeated M. Yuvaraj of the Tamil Manila Congress by a margin of 8,294 votes.

While there are speculations of the O. Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK contesting the polls from Erode East, the possibility seems slim.

One of the founder leaders of AIADMK and presently the President of the National Justice Party, Shanmugham has called upon Panneerselvam not to contest the polls. He also told both Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O. Panneerselvam (OPS) that he would mediate in their dispute and settle it at the earliest for the benefit of the party.

With election scheduled on February 27 and the two major fronts taking on each other, it will be a prestige fight for EPS.

The AIADMK is in the middle of a bitter power struggle between OPS, who is the deposed coordinator of the party, and EPS, the present interim general secretary of AIADMK.

20230128-230401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Before last pre-general election Budget, PM Modi convenes Council of Ministers

    Inter-University hockey: Pune stun VBSP in shoot-out, to meet Sambalpur in...

    After IndiGo bans top CPI-M leader, airlines’ bus confiscated for tax...

    Heroin valued at Rs 1.5 cr seized in Delhi, 2 held