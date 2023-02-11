South Indian film superstar and MNM founder President Kamal Haasan will be campaigning for Congress’ Erode East Assembly bypoll candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan on February 19.

He has already announced his support for the DMK-led alliance candidate.

Kamal Haasan had met Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo yatra in New Delhi and had walked with him for a few kilometers on an invitation from the Congress.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, MNM candidate A.M.R. Rajkumar received 10,005 votes and the support extended by the MNM could be crucial for Elangovan in the February 27 bypoll.

Kamal Haasan is a crowd puller and his campaign on February 19 for the Congress candidate could help the party candidate.

