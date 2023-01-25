MNM founder leader and South Indian megastar, Kamal Hassan on Wednesday announced his unconditional support to senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the Erode East by-election.

Addressing a press meet after an executive committee meeting of his party, Haasan said: “The MNM’s Governing counsel and Executive committee have unanimously decided to extend support to the Secular Progressive Alliance candidate, E.V.K.S. Elangovan. I and my party will do everything for his victory.”

When asked whether his stand would be the same for the general elections, he said: “We are for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and won’t allow opposing forces to benefit from this. This is a decision for the present situation and you cannot force us to decide on the next step.”

He said that according to party resolution, MNM has not doubts that communal forces must be opposed at any cost.

