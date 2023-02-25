INDIA

Erode East bypoll: Stalin hits campaign trail for DMK on last day of campaigning

Chief Minister M.K Stalin hit the campaign trail for the Erode East bypoll’s DMK front candidate and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Sampath Nagar on Saturday, the last day of the electioneering.

The election for by-election is scheduled for February 27 followed by counting of votes on March 2.

The AIADMK-led front and the DMK-led front are in a direct confrontation with DMDK of Vijayakanth and N.T.K. of Seeman putting up a brave fight.

Chief Minister Stalin is the main attraction in the last leg of the campaign at the Erode East bypoll. Stalin commenced his campaigning in the constituency after reaching the city on Friday night.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family and the state minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin had hit the road during the past few days campaigning for the DMK front candidate Elangovan.

Elections to the Erode East Assembly constituency was necessitated by the passing away of E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress on January 4.

Father of Thirumahan Everaa and former Union minister, EVKS Elangovan is contesting the seat. The AIADMK has fielded former MLA, K. S. Thenarasu who is a former legislator from the constituency.

The AIADMK is in a sticky wicket over the infighting in the party and the Supreme Court of India has on Wednesday given an order in favour of Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS) and allowed him to continue as the general secretary of the AIADMK.

