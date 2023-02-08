INDIA

Erode East bypoll: Stalin to campaign on February 24

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hit the campaign trail for the Erode East bypoll on February 24.

The election to the Assembly seat will take place on February 27.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has fielded senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the election, while its principal rival, the AIADMK-led NDA front, has fielded former Minister K.V. Thenarasu.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.

The deceased legislator is the son of the Congress candidate, EVKS Elangovan.

With both the DMK and AIADMK taking this as a prestige fight, sparks are bound to fly in the election.

Congress leader E. Thirumahan Everaa won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections by a margin of 8,924 votes.

MNM founder leader and South Indian megastar, Kamal Haasan has extended his support to the Congress candidate.

The AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran and the OPS faction of the AIADMK had fielded candidates but have withdrawn now.

