Election officials sealed ten election offices of the ruling DMK and four election offices of the opposition AIADMK set up for the Erode East bypoll as they lacked permission.

AIADMK leader and former Law Minister CVe Shanmugham had lodged complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officer stating that the DMK had erected 120 temporary election offices across the constituency and confined the voters in these makeshift sheds throughout the day.

The Flying Surveillance teams of the Election Commission inspected the electoral offices of DMK and AIADMK and found that 10 DMK offices and 4 AIADMK offices were functioning without taking permission.

Election officials, accompanied by police, inspected the makeshift election offices of the respective parties and asked the people to vacate the premises.

