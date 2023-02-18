The opposition AIADMK which is fighting a bitter electoral war for wresting the Erode East seat from the DMK front is highlighting on the “failures” of the DMK government to meet its promises to voters during the 2021 Assembly elections.

In its election campaigns, the AIADMK is communicating to the people how the DMK even after one year and nine months in power failed to stop the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for admission to Medicine and allied courses which were one of the major electoral promises of the party en-route to power.

Another issue being highlighted by the opposition is the failure of the government to provide Rs 1000 monthly to BPL women which was another major poll promise. The AIADMK and BJP is also focusing on the back to back murders taking place in the state and thus campaigning on the failing law and order situation in the state.

The AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had during his first public election campaign on Friday stated that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was a failure and the police department was made dysfunctional during the period of M.K Stalin.

Besides, the party has also said that the proposed Pen Memorial for the late Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi at Marina beach, Chennai was in total violation of the environment and a waste of taxpayer’s money.

Several political parties in the state have come out strongly against the proposed Pen memorial at Marina beach.

The AIADMK leaders are also demanding the transfer of Erode district collector and District superintendent of police stating that they were acting at the behest of the ruling DMK and were being controlled by Chief Minister Stalin.

The opposition has also charged that the voters were being kept like prisoners in several makeshift shanties built by the DMK and that they were under the control of ministers who were specifically assigned for the job. Opposition leader and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) said that he would reach all these hutments and free people and seek vote for the AIADMK candidate and former legislature, K.V. Thennarasu.

With the election slated for February 27, more war of words are expected from the DMK and the opposition AIADMK as this is a “do-or-die” battle for both the fronts.

Election to Erode East assembly constituency was necessitated after the sitting legislature, E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress passed away on January 4, 2023.

The father of the dead MLA and senior Congress leader E.V.K.S Elangovan is the candidate of the DMK, Congress front for the seat. The AIADMK, and BJP combine has fielded veteran leader and former MLA, K.V. Thennarasu for it.

