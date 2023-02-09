Amid reports of huge money being spent for the East Erode by-elections, the Income Tax (I-T) department has set up a control room to monitor cash flow and expenditure of the political parties.

The control room will be functioning round the clock to discover and seize unaccounted money that could be used for election funding. With the AIADMK-led NDA and the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in a do or die battle, there are reports that money could change hands during the run-up to the elections.

As part of stringent measures to check the illegal transfer of money, the Election commission of India has already directed the district police superintendent and the district administration to increase vigil against transfer of money through roads.

The constitution of a control room by the Income Tax department is part of this exercise by the Election commission to prevent any influencing of voters by offering them money.

A dedicated toll free number has been provided to tip off the I-T officials about the distribution of money as well as illegal cash transfer. The toll free number is 1800 425 6669. The public can alert the IT department using WhatsApp (No 9445394453).

The Income Tax officials have told people that they can alert the department if they come to know of large cash movements as well as jewellery or other valuables.

