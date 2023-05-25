INDIA

Erode forest division seeks permission from TN forest dept to capture tusker destroying crops

The Erode Forest division has written to the Tamil Nadu state forest department seeking permission to capture and relocate the lone tusker that is raiding and destroying maize fields and other crops in Kadambur area.

Sources in the Erode Forest division told IANS that several local farmers have complained about the elephant entering their maize fields and other fields and destroying the crops.

However, the elephant has not caused any physical harm to anybody and is a silent one except for raiding crops and eating away the fully grown plants and crops.

K.R. Arumugan, a farmer at Kadambur who has grown maize on five acres of land while speaking to IANS said, “The elephant is entering our farmlands through various routes and destroying and eating away fully grown plants and produce. It is causing us financial setbacks as we have a commitment with banks and other financial institutions.”

A senior officer with the forest department of Erode told IANS, “We have sent a letter to the higher ups for permission to capture the elephant as complaints galore against it for raiding farms and crops. However, the elephant has till now not caused any physical harm to anyone.”

The local farmers said that the elephant which is a lone tusker can turn violent any day and called upon the forest department not to wait till it attacks someone causing heavy damage like death.

