Weather remained partly cloudy with light rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours, as the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday that generally cloudy weather with intermittent rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy with intermittent rain/snow over higher reaches, passes etc. from today till June 21 and improvement thereafter.”

“Avoid orchard spray till June 22. Rain may led to shooting stones in vulnerable area. Watch and drive carefully… weather erratic till June 21 in J&K, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh,” said Sonam Lotus, IMD Director.

Srinagar had 15.1, Pahalgam 10.4 and Gulmarg 6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass in Ladakh had 6.3, Leh 6.6 and Kargil 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.4, Katra 22.6, Batote 16.6, Banihal 15.2 and Bhaderwah 15.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

20220618-101401