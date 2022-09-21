INDIA

Erring govt employees to be given ‘compulsory retirement’ in Goa

While bringing administrative reforms in state administration, Goa government has decided to initiate action against erring employees by giving ‘compulsory retirement’.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that action will be taken against such employees. “It is applicable to all government offices. Compulsorily, they will have to go home (retirement),” he said.

An office memorandum issued by the general administration department on Tuesday had stated that strict action would be taken against those employees for coming late and for being lethargic at work.

“Instances have come to the notice and time and again various requests are being received by this Department from the Departments housed in the Secretariat to replace some staff due to their lethargic approach towards office duties, disobedience, frequent late coming and for their ‘absolutely no interest to learn’ behaviour,” Memorandum stated.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday clarified that this office memorandum is not only limited to staff of Secretariat, but applicable to all government offices.

“Upon such requests, the General Administration Department has given enough opportunity to such staff by transferring them to Departments with lighter work load, however, their performance in the lighter Departments is also not found to be satisfactory,” Memorandum further said.

“Now cognizance of the same has been taken by the Secretary (GA) and the appointing authority has decided to initiate strict action against such employees, exhibiting poor or no performance, for dereliction of duties by invoking FR 56(j) which empowers the appropriate authority to retire any government servant in public interest,” the Memorandum said.

