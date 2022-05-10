SCI-TECH

ESA astronaut makes history with 1st TikTok from space station

NewsWire
0
0

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has become the first-ever TikToker to post a video from the International Space Station.

Cristoforetti is part of SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission, which arrived at the orbiting lab on April 27 for a six-month stay.

“Follow me to boldly go where no TikToker has gone before,” the astronaut said in the 88-second TikTok video posted on May 5.

In the video Cristoforetti took her viewers through Crew-4’s launch as well as introduced them to the mission’s two zero-g indicators, a plush turtle named Zippy and a stuffed monkey called Etta, Space.com reported.

“Etta is short for ‘scimmietta’, which is Italian for ‘little monkey,’ of course,” Cristoforetti says in the video.

(Etta was the first plush toy that Cristoforetti bought for her daughter, Kelsey.)

“What questions do you have about life on the space station?” she asked her audience toward the end of the video, even as she floated in front of one of the orbiting lab’s windows.

“Tell me in the comments. And remember: Follow me to boldly go where no TikToker has gone before.”

Before Crew-4’s launch, ESA officials noted that Cristoforetti is the first professional astronaut ever on the platform, “bringing space content and European research to a wider audience.”

Cristoforetti had already posted a number of space-explainer videos on TikTok, but Thursday’s was the first one she actually filmed in the final frontier, the report said.

Crew-4 is Cristoforetti’s second spaceflight. She previously lived aboard the space station from November 2014 to June 2015.

20220510-113216

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What explains the heat wave in March this year?

    Tesla manufacturing in China & selling in India not digestible: Gadkari

    Microsoft misses deadline for Surface Duo’s Android 11 update

    Apple briefly crosses record $3 trillion market cap