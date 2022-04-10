New Delhi, April 10 (IANSlife) Enjoy a truly intimate yet indulgent celebration at Six Senses Fort Barwara, India’s newest wellness sanctuary, just three hours from Jaipur.

The Fort, perched on the majestic Aravallis, offers a spectacular view of the Chauth Mata temple. In keeping with Six Senses’ signature style, the resort incorporates two original palaces and two temples that have been restored to their former glory. The historic property has two restaurants, a bar and lounge, a 30,000-square-foot Spa and Fitness Center, and 48 beautifully appointed suites, including five marquee suites with spectacular views.

One can choose from a variety of unforgettable settings and locations in the 700-year-old fort-turned-luxury resort for a joyous celebration with loved ones.

The Fort features the opportunity to get married or renew your vows in a ceremony held in the presence of the holy priest and takes place in a restored temple or any other location that resonates with the couple.

The chefs take a unique approach to their menus, combining the best of regional Rajasthani and pan-Indian cuisine with a dash of international influences, all while adhering to the Eat With Six Senses philosophy of using local, fresh and seasonal ingredients.

The dining experiences at Fort Barwara are spread across The Cortile, an all-day diner, and Rani Bagh, an all-day bar by the pool surrounded by Rajasthan’s homogeneous flora and fauna, which offers natural sights like no other. In the evening, the colours of Rani Bagh and live music will make you want to celebrate with cocktails and appetisers. Aside from the restaurants, Shikar Burj is available for a night under the stars.

Zenana Bagh, a 700-metre-square banquet lawn with a stepped amphitheatre to seat a maximum of 200 guests overlooking the facade of the resort’s heritage wing, and The State Room, a flexible 225-metre space opulent enough for any royal occasion while remaining mindful of the palace’s original beauty, are both available for events at the resort.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220410-124201