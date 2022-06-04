ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Esha Gupta visits Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings for ‘Aashram 3’

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is a part of the third season of streaming show ‘Aashram’, recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to seek blessings for its success, ahead of the upcoming season’s release.

Esha, who is a regular visitor of the temple every year, visited the place of worship after a gap of two years as the temple was shut owing to construction work. It has recently opened back up for the public and Esha didn’t want to miss the opportunity to pay her visit.

Speaking about her visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple, Esha Gupta said, “I truly believe in the power of Kashi Vishwanath temple. Seeking blessings here before the release of my show Aashram’s third season, is sacrosanct. I always feel a serene sense of peace after visiting the temple.”

For the third season of the show, Esha joined the ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Sachin Shroff and Tushar Pandey.

