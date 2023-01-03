SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Espanyol challenge derby result after Lewandowski appearance

Spanish La Liga side Espanyol has confirmed they have appealed against the result of Saturday’s derby against local rivals FC Barcelona, due to the presence of Robert Lewandowski in Barca’s starting 11.

Lewandowski was allowed to start after the Central Litigation Court in Madrid temporarily suspended a three-game ban which the striker had been handed following his sending off in Barca’s visit to Osasuna in November.

Although the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) appeal’s committee rejected Barca’s original appeal against the suspension and the Administrative Tribunal for Spain (TAD) also rejected Barca’s appeals, the court’s decision meant Lewandowski was in the side to face Espanyol, reports Xinhua news agency.

Espanyol reacted to the news by failing to send any official representation to the match, which ended 1-1 with Joselu’s late penalty cancelling out Marcos Alonso’s early opener for Barca.

The club have now confirmed they are challenging the result due to what they consider to be an irregular selection by Barcelona.

“Before the game started, the club informed the matchday referee, Mateu Lahoz, and the RFEF about the presence in our rival’s 11 of the footballer, Robert Lewandowski, who should have completing a suspension after his sending off for a double yellow card in the previous round of matches in the Championship,” read an Espanyol communique.

“Espanyol, as we announced before the match, will use all of its resources to defend its interests and those of the fans in the face of the flagrant injustice which puts the essence of our competition at risk.”

