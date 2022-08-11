Spanish La Liga club Espanyol confirmed on Thursday that Chinese international striker Wu Lei is leaving the club to return to his homeland.

The 30-year-old is returning to Shanghai Port, where he played before coming to Spain, scoring 151 league goals in 296 appearances.

Wu arrived in Spain in January 2019 and scored 16 goals in 126 appearances for Espanyol, becoming the first ever Chinese player to score in La Liga in the process.

Although he was popular with fans of the Barcelona-based club, Wu found himself increasingly on the fringes of the team in the last two seasons, playing just 457 minutes of league football last season and 835 the year before, as the club played in Spain’s second division, reports Xinhua.

