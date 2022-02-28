Esports fed, INOX come together to promote sport, strong Asian Games team

To develop a robust esports culture in the country and a strong team at the upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou, China, later this year, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has joined hands with the country’s leading Multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd to use its properties to promote the game in India.

India’s only medallist in the multisport event, Tirth Mehta is eyeing a podium finish in Hangzhou and to best prepare the country’s Esports contingent for the multi-sport event, INOX Leisure Ltd and ESFI have joined hands to coach and train the Indian team as well as promote Esports across the country, creating an excitement and buzz around the sport with never-seen-before experience.

The deal between the two bodies was announced here on Monday with the ESFI also launching the “Road to Asian Games” programme, which will run from March 20 till April 10, when the Indian team will be finalised through multiple competitive tournaments, the two bodies informed at a press conference here.

“With the introduction of Esports as a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games and demonstrative event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the latter half of the year, it is overwhelming to see how corporates are now coming forward and supporting Esports, which was a rarity until a few years back. As a player, such backing gives us a sense of assurance that the ecosystem will continue to strengthen and we as an esports player will be benefiting from such associations,” Mehta said during the event at which the INOX and ESFI partnership was announced.

Esports will be one of the 37 sports at the 2022 Asian Games with eight medals in the offing.

ESFI, which is a recognised member of the AESF, the sole governing body for Esports in Asia and recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia, believes this partnership will enable them to reach smaller cities and unearth Esports talents by hosting city tournaments and building various Esports IPs to intensify the growth of Esports not just at an elite but also at the grassroots level.

“The experience of watching Esports tournaments on the big screen is enthralling and engaging. ESFI is excited for this partnership, as this will also be a concrete step to take Esports to masses and inspire people and give them a platform to showcase their talent,” said Vinod Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India & Director, NOC & International Relations – Olympic Council of Asia.

He said the longtime plan for them is to try and get the youngsters who come to INOX properties to play games there to shift to esports at the same property. “That’s something we are looking at in the future, to have esports consoles at INOX properties — they have some great properties,” said Tiwari. He said they also plan to have esports national championships and tournaments at INOX properties in the future to make the most of the deal.

