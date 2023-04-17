INDIASPORTS

Esports: India beat Pakistan in Dota 2 tournament

NewsWire
0
0

Esports Exclusive took India vs Pakistan rivalry digital, the sporting company is organised Dota 2 tournament between the two countries. India won the tournament 3-2.

The tightly fought tournament was a see-saw battle with Pakistan taking the first round with a score of 45-37 and India making a good comeback in the second round to win 39-31. In the third round, Pakistan again outscored India 69-40 and India took the next two rounds 40-22 and 46-45.

Dota 2 was also part of the Commonwealth Games and players like Moin Ejaz, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal Vernekar who won the bronze medal at the commonwealth games will be lining up again to play for team India. Apart from them, there were other top Indian gamers also who will represent India. The tournament will also see top gamers from Pakistan.

Talking about the same, Bharat Singh, president of Esports Exclusive said, “The tournament was exciting and both the teams played really well. India esports is still developing, there are not enough platforms to play at international levels. We as a company want to fulfill those gaps and give more opportunities to players to compete at the international level. At present, we are starting with 2 countries India and Pakistan, soon we will spread to other Asian countries also.”

20230417-133608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All India U16 Hockey: Olympian Vivek Singh Academy score revenge win

    ‘Panna pramukh’ back in focus for UP Assembly polls

    As Imtiaz Ali prepares to roll ‘Dr. Arora’, earns high praise...

    Laws passed in haste, court’s comments not good: Kharge in RS