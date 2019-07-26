Essar Port Hazira Terminal sees 22% third-party cargo growth in Q1

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (EBTL), that operates the 50 million tonne per annum (MTPA) bulk terminal in Hazira, Gujarat, on Tuesday announced a 22 per cent growth in its third-party business during the first quarter ended June, on a year- on-year basis.

The company achieved an overall cargo throughput of 7 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, of which 1.1 MT was third-party cargo, the company said in a statement, adding that the share of third-party cargo in overall cargo volumes also rose to 15.7 per cent.

The statement also said that the overall cargo growth was up 2.9 per cent.

“There is a significant upswing in the region’s economic activity and the Hazira terminal is well placed to capitalise on the opportunity. The focus on operational efficiencies and increase in third-party cargo will be major catalysts in fuelling future growth,” it said.

Essar Ports’ current operations span four terminals with a combined capacity of 110 MTPA. Having clocked a throughput of 40 MT in fiscal 2018-2019, Essar Ports is expecting to handle over 60 MT in the current financial year, it added.

