The essence of India is mostly reflected in regional films, though not many films are made in regional languages. More films should be made and showcased in regional languages, noted actor Akhilendra Chhatrapati Mishra said.

Mishra acted in the Maithili feature film ‘Lotus Blooms’ which was screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Speaking during the ‘Table Talk’ programme at IFFI, he said that he chose to work in this project as it employs the ‘Language of Cinema’ to express it message.

“Life is also like a lotus, which blooms with sunrise and withers with sunset. I worked in this film because it promotes the Maithili language. The essence of India is mostly reflected in regional films, though not many films are made in regional languages. More films should be made and showcased in regional languages,” he added.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his Maithili feature film ‘Lotus Blooms’, Director Pratik Sharma said that the thought was to portray the emotional journey of a person with nature and people as witness. But he wanted to convey this message in an entertaining manner.

Screenplay writer Asmita Sharma explained the central theme of a ‘Lotus Blooms’ as what the universe plans for someone is always delivered, sometimes in an unexpected manner, though man’s plans may fail sometime. “Sometimes life’s journey becomes difficult, but when you surrender yourself to nature and the Almighty, the problems get sorted in miraculous ways”, she added.

The film is about faith in the fundamental goodness of Mother Nature and humanity. The lotus of the conscience blooms only when it is connected with Mother Nature and with one’s inner nature, the soul.

20221124-204803