New Delhi, June 14 (IANSlife) Leading Global Haircare Brand Schwarzkopf Professional announced Essential Looks 2023, a flagship property by the brand that delivers key trends in hair. Flagging off Essential Looks in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi, lead stylists Deepak Jalhan and Vaisakhi Haria, deep dived into haircut and Color trends for 2023.

Essential looks – a trend-based educational tool, curates the latest movements in hair and Fashion. Kickstarting it by unravelling three key global trends – Virtual Eden, Selfhood and Misfits, Essential Looks reveals these trends that dictate everything – from the catwalk to the High Street.

Taking inspiration from this, the brand teamed up with Deepak Jalhan and Vaisakhi Haria, two of the most in -demand performers in the business, for this edition. Both of them are well-established, who together brought a special group of artists connected by skill and knowledge and their love of hair. The creators did more than just contribute by creating the graphics and hairstyles for inspiration. The brand put hairdressers at the centre, and Essential Looks plays a key role by providing the resources and assistance necessary for hairdressers to become the professionals they want to be tomorrow.

This season 3 diverse trends are based around the growing importance of energy and feeling when it comes to defining both the individual’s and the collective’s sense of style and aesthetic. Inspired by Virtual Eden, Elysian Fields – a futuristic romanticism that is realised by long flowing hair and silhouette-hugging garments. Oneself, taking a cue from Selfhood expresses the undone textures and youthful optimism are a window into the new generation and their carefree pursuit of protopian living, where it’s more about progress rather than perfection. And finally, Beatniks, derived from The Misfits trend represent those who colour outside the lines, who reject the established way of things and live in the shadows.

The event kickstarted in Bangalore on June 6, travelled to Delhi on June 8, June 13 in Mumbai and finally will conclude in Kolkata on June 27.

Commenting on the launch of Essential Looks 2023, Deepak Jalhan said: “I am thrilled to partner with Schwarzkopf Professional to launch the first edition of Essential Looks in India. Over the past couple of months, we have worked extensively to curate ideas that are not only artistic but also wearable. Our collaborative vision for Essential Looks is for it to be a platform for all things creative in hair, a tool to predict and direct trends and set a benchmark for fellow artists.”

Commenting on the launch of Essential Looks 2023, Vaisakhi Haria said: “As a hair artist, I always wanted to create a property like Essential Looks, a one stop place for the latest in hair trends. When Schwarzkopf Professional approached me for Essential Looks, I was excited about curating it with them. We have created a creative platform that will empower artists with freedom to express themselves, heres to many more editions of Essential Looks.”

