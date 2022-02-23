Essential services in Kashmir being restored on war-footing: Official

All essential services in the Kashmir Valley are being restored on a war footing for the convenience of the general public in wake of the snowfall, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole said on Wednesday.

He said that plain areas of south Kashmir received 2 to 3 feet snow while central Kashmir received 1 to 1.5 feet, and north Kashmir 0.5 to 1 feet besides hilly areas received 2 to 4 feet snow which affected normal life and services.

Pole said that the Mechanical Engineering Department completed 70 per cent snow clearance under Priority Phase-I while the PWD cleared snow from all the roads falling under its jurisdiction.

Besides, he said that apart from 5 to 6 per cent water supply lines which have been affected, all other water supply schemes are functional. He said that the affected lines will be restored soon as men and machinery have been put on work.

Regarding the power scenario, the Commissioner said that 20 to 25 per cent power lines have been affected due to snowfall, and the administration is working to restore electricity to the affected areas.

He also said that no casualty has been reported till now due to the snow and said that all the hospitals are functional while entire medical and paramedic staff is available in hospitals to render their duties and services.

