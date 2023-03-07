SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Estudiantes name Dominguez as manager

Former Huracan and Independiente manager Eduardo Dominguez has reached an agreement to take charge of Estudiantes de la Plata, the Argentine top-flight club said.

The 44-year-old replaces Abel Balbo, who was sacked hours earlier amid a poor run of results.

“Eduardo Dominguez will be our new head coach after agreeing to a one-year contract,” Estudiantes said in a statement posted on social media.

Dominguez began his managerial career in 2015 and has since had spells with Colon, Nacional of Montevideo and Independiente, reports Xinhua news agency.

Estudiantes are currently 23rd in the 28-team Primera Division standings with just one win from six matches so far.

