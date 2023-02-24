Ethiopia earned $413.82 million from horticulture exports in the first seven months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year 2022/2023 which started on July 8, an Ethiopian official said.

The revenue amount was collected from the export of flowers, fruits and vegetables, Mekonen Solomon, horticulture export account coordinator at the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture, was quoted by the state media outlet Ethiopian Press Agency, as saying on Thursday.

Ethiopia obtained $348.12 million from flower exports and $65.7 million from fruit and vegetable exports in the reported period, Xinhua news agency reported.

The flower export revenue, in particular, grew by nearly 20 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Ethiopia’s flower exports are the second-highest foreign currency grossing export items for the East African country, next to coffee exports.

