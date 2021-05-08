The deadline for voter registration for the sixth Ethiopian general elections has been extended by one week until May 14, it was announced.

In its announcement, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said that voter registration was initially slated to end on Friday, reports Xinhua news agegncy.

The NEBE had previously extended the voter registration deadline by two weeks citing logistical and security challenges.

“Voter registration activities will be done for the next seven straight days to register any remaining voters,” the NEBE said in a statement.

The NEBE also disclosed so far more than 28.7 million voters out of a potential list of 50 million voters have registered to participate in Ethiopia’s sixth general elections that will elect the federal parliament and regional council candidates.

Under Ethiopia’s parliamentary government system, the Prime Minister who is the highest authority of the land is selected from the party that won the most seats at the federal parliament level and then sworn in after the parliamentary vote.

The NEBE has tentatively set June 5 as the date for the sixth general elections.

