WORLD

Ethiopia imposes curfew in major city amid unrest

NewsWire
0
0

Ethiopian authorities have imposed a curfew in Gonder, a major city in the northern region of Amhara, amid unrest, officials said.

Auto-rickshaws are prohibited from operating outside of the period from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Gonder city administration command post said in a statement on Monday, adding that bars and nightclubs are prohibited from remaining open beyond 9 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency

The curfew was imposed amid ongoing protest demonstrations starting last week in cities across the Amhara region against a federal government plan to “disarm the region’s special forces”.

The Ethiopian government plans to incorporate special forces in the country’s 11 regional states into other regional security structures with the aim to form a strong and united security structure, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had announced on Sunday.

The curfew order also prohibited anyone outside authorized security forces structures from moving around with firearms as well as moving around with crude sharp objects.

20230411-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doctors say soccer legend Pele’s condition stable

    Egypt to move govt to new administrative capital in Dec

    Record profits for global grain firms known as ABCD amid food...

    B’desh police arrest accused in Hindu homes vandalisation