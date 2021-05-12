Ethiopia registered 552 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 263,672 as of Tuesday evening, said the country’s health ministry.

A total of 14 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,911, the ministry said.

The East African country registered 1,074 new recoveries, taking the national count to 212,567, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has reported the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s Covid-19 cases accounted for about 6 per cent of Africa’s total.

–IANS

int/rs