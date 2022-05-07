SCI-TECHWORLD

Ethiopia records 5,856 cyber attacks in nine months

NewsWire
0
0

Ethiopia recorded 5,856 cyber attacks in the first nine months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year, which started on July 8, an official has said.

Solomon Soka, deputy director-general at Ethiopia Information Security Agency (INSA), said his agency managed to foil 97.7 per cent of those attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of cyber attacks targeting Ethiopia has jumped by 400 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate quoted Soka as saying.

“Most of the cyber attacks involved malware attacks on websites, with cyber attacks on infrastructure and online scams being the second and third most frequent forms of cyber attacks,” he said.

“The cyber attacks had varied motives, including geopolitical, political and economic ones,” Soka said.

Ethiopia is upgrading its largely traditional basic services infrastructure and government bureaucracy, using cyber technology as a key component.

Since assuming office in April 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was previously head of INSA, has engaged in an ambitious drive to introduce cyber technology across all public and private sectors.

20220508-045754

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Xiaomi 12 series units worth $283mn sold in 5 minutes: Report

    Single dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca can cut Covid transmission by 50%

    India’s tech spending to grow 8.7% in 2022, highest in Asia-Pacific

    Amazon launches its first Amazon Kids+ Original mobile games