Ethiopia registered 73 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,323 as of Friday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that two new deaths and 62 more recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the national counts to 4,327 and 260,327 respectively, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s Covid-19 cases accounted for about 5 per cent of Africa’s total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by Covid-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

–IANS

