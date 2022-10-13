WORLD

Ethiopia sets referendum voting date to create 12th region

NewsWire
0
0

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has disclosed it has set February 6, 2023 as a referendum voting date to create the East African country’s 12th region.

In a statement, NEBE said registration of voters will commence on December 20 and end on January 3, 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement further said the final referendum vote tally announcement date has been set for February 15, 2023.

In August, the House of Federation, the upper house of Parliament, approved a resolution to hold a referendum on the creation of the country’s 12th region.

In a statement, the House of Federation said the resolution was approved after authorities in six zones and five districts that are currently under the Southern region filed a petition for the formation of a new region.

The House of Federation said the petition was received from Wolayita, Gamo, Gofa, South Omo, Gedeo and Konso zones as well as from Derashe, Amaro, Burji, Alle and Basketo special districts.

Ethiopia currently has 11 regions.

Over the years, several ethnic groups in the country have been campaigning to create their own regions, occasionally sparking fears of political instability in the East African country.

20221013-093206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yellowstone National Park reopens after unprecedented flooding

    China renews orange alert for high temperatures

    Portugal removes mask mandates

    Test series is what I’m looking forward to the most: Ashwell...