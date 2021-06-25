Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crew against the Covid-19.

Operating flights with fully vaccinated crew is a vital move to keep travellers and its crew safe in light of the ongoing pandemic that strongly affected the aviation sector, Xinhua news agency quoted the flag carrier as saying in a statement.

“We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew, a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines.

The airline emphasised the positive implication of the recently increasing number of passengers travelling for business and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world.

“We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment,” it said.

According to the airlines, it has so far bought and imported more than 37,000 vaccine shots for its employees and stakeholders.

Ethiopian Airlines has been rigorously implementing Covid-19 precautionary measures including the launch of its own testing and isolation centre and digitisation of its operation among others.

The national carrier has been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic carrying essential medical supplies and vaccines across the globe as well as repatriating stranded people back to their home.

The airline had recently launched a high-end Covid-19 testing lab at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport to facilitate testing for passengers departing or transiting via the airport.

–IANS

ksk/