HEALTHINDIA

Ethiopian boy undergoes complex kidney transplantation in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

A 14-year-old Ethiopian boy suffering from stunted growth and bony deformities, has received a new lease of life in a city hospital with his father as a kidney donor.

The boy was diagnosed with a condition called posterior urethral valves which causes blockage to the flow of urine.

This high-risk transplant performed at the Aster CMI Hospital was done using the standard induction immunosuppression protocol. The surgery lasted close to six hours. There were no complications during or after the surgery.

Talking about the surgery, Dr Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant – Urology & Uro Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital said “Children with CKD usually present late, with bony deformities and stunted growth. Two to 3 per cent of these children progress to end-stage renal disease. The procedure was surgically challenging in view of the small vessels and limitation of space in the recipient. Kidney transplantation opens way for a near-normal childhood in this group of children.”

The child was closely monitored and discharged after one week with normal renal functions. Child is currently two months post-transplant and is doing well. He is undergoing physiotherapy and is able to stand on his own. The child will be regularly monitored for urinary tract infections with periodic urine cultures.

Commenting on this complex kidney transplantation, Dr Vidyashankar P, Lead Consultant – Nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Chronic kidney disease in children has adverse long-term consequences. Congenital anomalies in the kidney and urinary tract are the most common cause of CKD in children.

“Children with end stage renal disease face various challenges during dialysis in the form of compliance, blood pressure fluctuations and access issues. Dialysis interferes with a child’s growth and development and shortens the life span. Pediatric renal transplantation is a lifesaving procedure in these cases.”

Previously, the boy had undergone two surgeries for the same condition at the age of two and six. However, he continued to have recurrent infections with a progressive decline in renal functions.

For the past two years, he was unable to walk or do his activities due to bony deformities and muscle weakness. Kidney transplantation was the best option for him, medical experts had concluded.

The child’s father came forward as a voluntary donor to save his son’s life.

20230130-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wearing masks for longer time can even hamper cognitive performance

    BA.5 becomes dominant Covid variant in Germany

    India reports 10,423 Covid cases, 443 deaths

    No nod for Eid congregational prayers in Kashmir