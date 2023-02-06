The Ethiopian government said that it will send about $93 million to Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, as it has begun restoring banking services to the conflict-affected region.

The National Bank of Ethiopia will send 5 billion birrs to Mekele starting from Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted Redwan Hussein, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as saying.

Last week, Ahmed met leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for the first time since the two-year conflict nded late last year with a peace deal.

The second most populous nation in Africa has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which left thousands dead and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

