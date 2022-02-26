WORLD

Ethiopian migrant killed in crossfire on Yemeni-Saudi border

By NewsWire
An Ethiopian migrant was killed and four others wounded in a crossfire on Friday when trying to illegally enter Saudi Arabia from Yemen, Yemeni medics said.

The migrants were caught in an exchange of heavy machine guns between the Yemeni Houthi militia and Saudi border guards in the border district of Monabih in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, they said.

Such accidents have been frequently reported in this area, one of the busiest routes to enter Saudi Arabia among illegal immigrants, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the International Organization for Migration, Yemen remains a transit country for thousands of migrants travelling between the Horn of Africa and Saudi Arabia despite years of civil war in the country.

