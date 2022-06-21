An Ethiopian national was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital with 1,955 gram cocaine worth Rs 29.325 crore, a Customs official said on Tuesday.

The senior Customs official added that on the basis of suspicion, the Ethiopian national who arrived on June 19 at Terminal-3 in Delhi from Addis Ababa, was intercepted after he crossed the green channel and was approaching towards the exit gate of International Arrival Hall.

During his personal and baggage search, an off-white coloured powdery substance weighing 1,955 gram concealed in a trolley bag was recovered.

A diagnostic test confirmed the off-white coloured powdery substance was ‘cocaine’.

“In view of the above, it was clear that the accused violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act and had committed an offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, he has was placed under arrest as per section 43(b) of the NDPS Act. The off-white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine has been seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act,” the customs official said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

