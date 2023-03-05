SPORTSWORLD

Ethiopian runners claim five out of six podium places at Tokyo Marathon

Ethiopian runners stole the highlights of the 2023 Tokyo Marathon here on Sunday, winning five out of six podium places.

Deso Gelmisa, who broke the Paris Marathon record last year, outsprinted compatriot Mohamed Esa by one second to win the men’s race in 2:05:22. Their teammate Tsegaya Getachew finished third in 2:05:25.

Canada’s Cam Levins, who was fifth in 2:05:22, beating the 21-year-old North American record by two seconds. The previous mark was set by Khalid Khannouchi of the United States in the 2002 London Marathon, a Xinhua report said.

The Ethiopians also took the second and third places in the women’s race, which was won by Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru in 2:16:28.

Tsehay Gemechu finished second in 2:16:56 and Ashete Bekere was third in 2:19:11. Worknesh Edesa, also of Ethiopia, finished fourth in 2:20:13.

