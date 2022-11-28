WORLD

Ethiopia’s Tigray receives 1st humanitarian aid after peace accord

The Ethiopian government said the country’s conflict-hit Tigray region hs received the first round of humanitarian aid after the recently-signed peace accord.

The Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) said the government has intensified humanitarian supplies to vulnerable people in the Tigray via four road corridors and air transport system, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media reports as saying.

In the first round humanitarian supplies alone, more than 90 thousand quintals of wheat and nutritious food were distributed to more than 450,000 people, according to the NDRMC.

The national relief body further said more than 60 heavy vehicles loaded with humanitarian supplies have arrived at their destinations in the region.

The latest humanitarian aid provision came after senior commanders of the Ethiopian government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), de facto ruler of the region, agreed to facilitate humanitarian access in conflict-hit parts of northern Ethiopia in an agreement facilitated by the African Union (AU).

The parties to the conflict have agreed to promote unhindered humanitarian access for all in need in Tigray and neighbouring regions and facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid workers.

They have also agreed to provide security guarantees for aid workers and humanitarian organisations as well as protection for civilians in accordance with the provisions of the “permanent cessation of hostilities” agreement signed by the two sides on November 2.

