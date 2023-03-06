HEALTHINDIA

Ethno-vet medicines can reduce cattle treatment cost sharply: NDDB chairman

NewsWire
0
0

Popularisation of ethno-veterinary medicines has helped substantially reduce antibiotic use in the dairy sector by almost 84 per cent and resulted in sharp reduction of the overall cattle treatment cost, said the Chairman of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Meenesh C. Shah, on Monday while taking part in a meeting at Kozhikode.

Shah, who is also a director and board member of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI, said this while speaking at a function at the headquarters of Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU).

Shah noted that ethno-veterinary medicines launched by Malabar Milma has set a model for the dairy sector establishments, including Amul, and they should be made available in all Indian states.

At the National Startup Conclave organised by the Central government in Hyderabad on February 28, the ethno-veterinary medicine manufacturing initiative was selected as India’s best startup in the dairy sector.

Only three institutions, including Malabar Milma from the cooperative dairy sector, were chosen for the conference.

Among those who arrived for the meeting included NCDFI Chairman Mangal Jit Rai, and Amul Chairman, Shamalbhai B Patel.

20230306-200804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    40 test positive in Lucknow IET, exams postponed

    Country’s largest family health centre opened in Kerala

    How brain inflammation in Covid patients triggers neurological damage

    Australian PM calls national cabinet meeting amid Covid battle