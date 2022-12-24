INDIALIFESTYLE

Etihad Airways welcomes 2023 in the sky

NewsWire
New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) Etihad Airways, expects to carry over 1.5 million passengers throughout the holiday season. To mark the occasion, travellers on some flights will receive holiday-themed decor and a special cuisine.

From December 23 to 25, the traditional holiday-themed menu will be offered on several routes, including those to the US, UK, Canada, Lebanon, South Korea, the Philippines, the Seychelles, South Africa, Australia, and the majority of European destinations. The delicious menu includes festive favourites such as turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing and chocolate yule log with cherry compote.

Etihad will be ringing in the New Year on its flights in style for the first time. All flights traversing the skies at midnight on December 31, 2022, will participate in the countdown and ring in the new year on board with specially created party props for the guests as well as festive giveaways. Before midnight, celebratory beverages will also be provided.

In addition to holiday-themed TV shows and music, Etihad’s award-winning E-BOX inflight entertainment system will have a special “Holiday Movies” channel with festive favourites like Love Actually and Home Alone.

During the hectic holiday season, passengers flying with Etihad Airways may benefit from handy services like its quick self-service bag drop facility, which offers a quicker check-in process and allows passengers to escape the lines. Once a traveller has checked in online, they may easily retrieve their booking, print the bag tag, and process their baggage at the self-service facility in less than two minutes.

During the hectic holiday season, passengers flying with Etihad over this period is encouraged to share their experience tagging #Etihad and @Etihad.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



