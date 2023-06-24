WORLD

EU adopts 11th package of sanctions against Russia

NewsWire
0
0

The EU Council has formally adopted the 11th package of sanctions it has imposed on Russia since the Ukrainian crisis broke out last year.

The package includes measures aimed at countering the circumvention of sanctions, and adds 87 new entities to the list of those “directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex”.

It imposes a full ban on trucks with Russian trailers and semi-trailers from transporting goods to the EU, and extends the ban on the export of luxury cars to all new and second-hand cars above a certain engine size, and all electric and hybrid vehicles, Xinhua news agency reported.

The temporary derogation granted to Germany and Poland for the supply of crude oil from Russia through the northern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline will end, according to the Council on Friday.

However, oil originating from Kazakhstan or another third country will be able to continue to transit through Russia and imported into the EU via the Druzhba oil pipeline, it added.

In response, Moscow has expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia, reported Sputnik on Friday. The Russian news agency quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying the EU’s move was “illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council”.

20230624-062405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae arrives with Emmy trophy to hero’s...

    New Zealand’s Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra set for ODI debuts against...

    60,000 illegal immigrants voluntarily deported from Libya since 2015

    Ukraine needs more time to launch counter-offensive against Russia: Zelensky