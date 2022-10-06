WORLD

EU adopts 8th package of sanctions against Russia

NewsWire
0
0

The EU has adopted a new package of sanctions aimed at stepping up and reinforcing restrictive measures against Russia, the EU Council said in a statement.

The eighth round of EU sanctions came in response to “the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” the statement added on Thursday.

The new measures incorporate the G7 (Group of Seven) price cap into the existing sanctions on Russian oil, expand the restrictions on services, exports and imports and add further individuals and entities to the sanctions list, Xinhua news agency reported.

The package introduces the basis for putting in place a price cap related to the maritime transport of Russian oil for third countries and further restricts the maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products to third countries.

The package also comprises the sanctioning of individuals and entities that have played a role in the organisation of “illegal referenda”, representatives of the defence sector and well-known persons spreading disinformation about the Ukraine crisis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the package would further restrict trade to “isolate and hit Russia’s economy even more”.

20221007-035405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World’s largest freshwater fish found in Cambodia

    Protests in London, Wales over crime bill

    Germany’s largest folk festival reopens after Covid-19 break

    Majority of Australians want Covid booster vax: Poll