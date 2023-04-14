European leaders are becoming increasingly supportive of French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for “strategic autonomy” away from the US, European Council president Charles Michel said.

More and more European Union leaders have echoed Macron’s comments that Europe should resist pressure to become “America’s followers,” Michel told the US-based POLITICO news service on Tuesday.

“On the issue of the relationship with the US, it’s clear that there can be nuances and sensitivities around the table of the European Council… I think quite a few really think like Emmanuel Macron,” the European Council president said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

20230414-101004