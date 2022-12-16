WORLD

EU grants candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina

NewsWire
0
0

The member states of the European Union (EU) have unanimously adopted a recommendation by the European Commission to grant candidate country status to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Twitter that the move sends “a strong signal to the people, but also a clear expectation for the new authorities to deliver on reforms”, reports Xinhua news agency.

BiH applied for EU membership in February 2016. Subsequently, the European Commission recommended granting candidate status to BiH in October 2022, on the condition that the country take steps to strengthen the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organised crime, migration management and fundamental human rights.

Before the conflict in Ukraine, there were 14 criteria for candidacy status for BiH.

However, the process was accelerated after the EU granted candidacy status to Ukraine and Moldova.

BiH is now ready to open negotiations with the EU on the process of becoming an EU member state.

“I welcome the decision of the heads of the EU member states to recognize BiH as a candidate for membership in the EU,” said Milorad Dodik, President of the Bosnian entity Republika Srpska and the leader of the Alliance of the Independent Social Democrats.

“It is time the EU and BiH with its two entities finalized this process as partners and to our mutual satisfaction”, said Dodik on Twitter.

20221216-132204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I will be more than happy if Hardik Pandya becomes India’s...

    Iran says won’t turn on IAEA cameras until nuclear deal revival

    Van Gaal hails ‘efficient’ Netherlands win against Senegal

    Two Australians detained in Myanmar: Report