EU leaders reaffirm commitment to integrating Western Balkans

The leaders of the EU reaffirmed their full commitment to the EU membership perspective of the Western Balkan (WB) countries on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans Summit held here.

The summit — the first held outside the EU — was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as heads of state or government of the EU member states and WB partners on Tuesday.

The EU leaders called for the acceleration of the WB countries’ EU accession process based upon credible reforms by partners, fair and rigorous conditionality, and the principle of own merits, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The EU is more committed than ever to a common future, with our WB partners inside the EU. And we are taking every opportunity to bring our regions and our people closer together. From addressing jointly the energy crisis to opening more opportunities for citizens and business alike,” said von der Leyen.

She added that the EU will allocate one billion euros (around $1.05 billion) to the WB countries in grants for energy and infrastructure.

The energy support package includes 500 million euros in immediate support for all WB partners to cushion the increase in energy prices for businesses and vulnerable households. The package will be ready for disbursement in early 2023.

Another package worth 500 million euros includes short and medium-term support via the Western Balkans Investment Framework to advance the energy transition and energy security.

On Tuesday, EU leaders also witnessed the signing of a declaration by representatives of telecommunications companies from the EU and the WB countries on the first voluntary lowering of roaming charges between the region and the EU starting in October 2023.

The participants also discussed migration management, cybersecurity, education and youth policies.

Near the summit venue, hundreds of Albania’s opposition party supporters staged a protest on Tuesday. Protestors accused the current government of corruption and links to organised crime, driving mass emigration and vote-buying. (1 euro 1.05 US dollar)

20221207-072203

