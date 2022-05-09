WORLD

EU living by ‘law of the jungle’: Russia

NewsWire
0
46

Seizing the foreign-exchange reserves of the Russian state would be an act of “complete lawlessness” and would undermine the very basis of international relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said, commenting on an idea floated by EUs top diplomat, Josep Borell.

In a recent interview with FT, Borrell suggested seizing Russia’s frozen reserves and using them to cover the costs of rebuilding Ukraine once the conflict is over.

Responding to these remarks, Grushko told RIA Novosti that the EU’s “appetite comes with eating” and that confiscation of the assets would be “complete lawlessness, the destruction of the very foundation of international relations”, RT reported.

In Grushko’s opinion, such a decision, if taken, “will hit the Europeans themselves, hit the modern financial system and undermine confidence in Europe and in the West in general”.

“This is the law of the jungle,” he concluded.

In coming up with the idea, Borrell referred to the precedent of US President Joe Biden having set aside billions worth of the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank “to be used to benefit the Afghan people”.

“We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money,” the EU foreign policy chief said.

He added that one of the key questions the world has to answer is who will be paying the “incredible amount of money” needed for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

20220509-182000

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia conducting drills on islands contested by Japan

    Russia announces expulsion of US diplomats in retaliation

    Syria voices rejection of foreign interference in China’s affairs

    Russian ambassador to US returns to Moscow for consultations