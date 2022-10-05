WORLD

EU ministers agree to include energy self-sufficiency in recovery plans

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministers of Finance and Economic Affairs of the EU member states, meeting in Luxembourg, agreed to include energy self-sufficiency in their national recovery and resilience plans.

REPowerEU, a plan proposed by the European Commission in May, aims at strengthening the Union’s strategic autonomy by diversifying energy supplies, thus weaning the bloc off its dependency on Russian fossil fuels. It also aims to boost energy saving and the production of clean energy.

“In practical terms, the proposal seeks to add a new REPowerEU chapter to EU member states’ national recovery and resilience plans (RRPs) under NextGenerationEU (the EU’s economic recovery package) in order to finance key investments and reforms, which will help achieve the REPowerEU objectives,” according to the EU Council on Tuesday.

An additional 20 billion euros ($19.9 billion), originating 75 per cent from the Innovation Fund and 25 per cent from frontloading EU Emission Trading System (ETS) allowances, will be included in the Resilience and Recovery Fund’s financial envelope.

The allocation key related to the distribution of the extra 20 billion euros will include factors such as cohesion policy, member states’ dependence on fossil fuels and the increase in investment prices, Xinhua news agency reported.

The REPowerEU proposal will now have to be discussed by the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council.

20221005-063203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests Covid positive

    Amid inflation, Turkey launches launches massive housing project for low-income families

    Stokes, Root, Bairstow excited with return to ODIs against India, says...

    Exercise may treat long Covid-induced diabetes, depression